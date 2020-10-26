A man was arrested on Oct. 18 for allegedly robbing a female Purdue student at gunpoint while she made a deposit for a local Lafayette business, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The student said a man, later identified as Roy Cook, approached her on Jan. 11 when she opened a deposit box at a bank on Sagamore Parkway and ordered her to give him the deposit bag.
She attempted to pull the bag away from Cook, at which point he reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at her. The student then gave him the bag, which contained over $800, and Cook left the bank on foot.
On Jan. 16, Lafayette police officers spoke with another woman who said Cook picked her up and drove her to the bank’s parking lot on Jan. 11, and he said he was going to take money from someone. She noticed a handgun on his waistband.
After he left the car, she said, he came running back to the vehicle later with a bag. They went back to Cook’s residence, where she saw him counting the money.
When officers spoke with Cook and showed him photos from bank surveillance video, he reportedly admitted to being the man in the photos pointing a gun at the student. He denied it was a handgun however, instead falsely claiming it was a BB gun.
Cook was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on Oct. 18 on a $1,500 bail, and is charged with multiple felonies including armed robbery, intimidation, theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000, pointing a firearm at another person and carrying a handgun without a license.