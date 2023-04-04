The West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety granted a permit to a scooter company to operate in the city, approved road closures and created a fair housing month Tuesday morning.
Scooters
Veo Micromobility, a scooter company, was approved for its permit to operate in designated locations within West Lafayette.
Veo is a Purdue student company which is “developing a sustainable and smart bike share program that allows users to retrieve and return a bike from and to the nearest bike rack to improve convenience, comfort and affordability of bike share experiences,” according to a 2017 Purdue press release.
Erin Easter, director of Development, said Veo Ride is currently operating on Purdue’s campus and it is requesting “permission to operate within (the city’s) streets” as well.
The plan will be to have 300 seated scooters and 150 standing scooters, she said.
The area for which the scooters will operate goes as far as the Walmart Supercenter on Northwestern and beyond the Purdue Airport.
Road closures
The City of West Lafayette Engineering Department is requesting approval of a road closure
on behalf of Elevate Tree Care. On April 4, Stadium Avenue will be closed between
Salisbury Street and Maple Street to allow for tree removal.
“Parking will be restricted on the south side of Stadium Avenue during this time as well,” Ben Anderson, director of public works said.
Steely Street will be closed on April 28 from 4:30 to 11 p.m. due to a resident life block party, hosted by UR Boiler Apartments, taking place.
Fair housing month
Mayor John Dennis declared April to be the fair housing month. The Fair Housing Act was enacted with the goal of eliminating racial segregation and ending housing discrimination in the United States, according to the proclamation document.
“I, Mayor John R. Dennis, do hereby declare the month of April 2023 as Fair Housing Month in the city of West Lafayette as an inclusive community committed to fair housing,” he said, “and to promoting appropriate activities by private and public entities to provide and advocate for equal housing opportunities for all residents and prospective residents of the City of West Lafayette.”