Mackey Arena will be filled to 12-13% capacity during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, Tippecanoe County Health Officer Jeremy Adler confirmed Wednesday.
The NCAA announced Friday that all of its host venues for the tournament would be allowed to fill to max 25% capacity, including players, staff, families and a limited number of fans. This admission would be the first time since the onset of the pandemic that outside fans would be allowed into a Purdue stadium.
Adler confirmed the number at Wednesday's coronavirus press conference.
"This is the capacity level that allows for adequate social distancing within the arena and the venue," Adler said. "I think at that capacity level with appropriate social distancing and face coverings, I think the events themselves will be able to be carried out safely."
Adler also confirmed athlete testing during the tournament would run through the Indiana University hospital in Indianapolis. All players in the tournament will be housed in Indianapolis for the majority of the tournament, and they will take buses to their designated playing sites each game as if they were traveling to an away game.