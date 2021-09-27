A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly beating his girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Robert Villa, 31, reportedly battered the victim after accusing her of stealing one of his belongings on Sunday morning. He dragged her off the bed and began striking her. The victim covered her face with her arms and couldn’t determine whether Villa was hitting her with his hands or feet, the affidavit states. The victim was taken to the emergency room, where she was found to have a fractures on her nose and cheekbone.
Villa was found later that morning when police were dispatched to an unconscious man in an alley of 10th and Tippecanoe Streets. He had fresh track marks on his arms and a tourniquet was stuck to his leg. Villa admitted to using heroin and was taken to the hospital, where he tested positive for opiods, methamphetamine and cannabis, according to the affidavit.
Villa was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and public intoxication endangering his life.