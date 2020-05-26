Lafayette and Rebar Development officials announced today a new $17.7 million mixed-use project slated for downtown.
The planned project, called The Ellsworth, was awarded a redevelopment tax credit from the Indiana Economic Development Corp., according to a news release.
“The Ellsworth Project will be an important mixed-use development venture in creating economic progress in downtown Lafayette,” Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said in the release. “We look forward to the start of this five-story construction project that will truly complement the Ellsworth Neighborhood and the city’s landscape for years to come.”
Planned for the southwest corner of 5th and South streets, The Ellsworth project redevelops a key, underused parcel next to Regions Bank. Designated an opportunity zone by Gov. Eric Holcomb to encourage capital investment in economically distressed areas, the project will stimulate economic development and vibrancy along South Street, while bringing more residents downtown, according to the release.
Also announced today, The Ellsworth was awarded a redevelopment tax credit of $2.3 million by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. This credit incentivizes developers to invest in the redevelopment of communities, improving quality of place, and building capacity at the local level.
The redevelopment tax credit is based on a percentage of the qualified investment by the developer and is only funded after the investment has been made.
The five-story project includes 97 loft apartments, 2,000 square feet of commercial space along South Street, and 40 public parking spaces during business hours, officials said. The project will be an economic driver for nearby restaurants and businesses, in addition to increasing the commercial tax base.
Planned to attract and retain young professionals, empty nesters, and a growing workforce to downtown, the modern lofts include luxury furnishings and building amenities, including an indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge, a courtyard with a dog park, fitness room, media room, pet washing station, and indoor bike storage.
Construction is expected to start this fall. To learn more, visit www.rebardev.com.