A student was arrested after throwing snowballs at a West Lafayette Police Department car Friday morning, WLPD Capt. Ferguson said.
Grant Bell, a 19-year-old Purdue student in the College of Agriculture, and another man threw a snowball at Officer Chloe Martin's police car near the intersection of Vine and Lawn st. at 2am Friday morning, according to a WLPD affidavit.
Officers established a perimeter and located Bell, who ran away at first, but did not resist arrest after further pursuit.
Bell was intoxicated and had a bottle of whiskey in his backpack, according to the affidavit.
He was booked into Tippecanoe County Jail on Friday and has since been released.