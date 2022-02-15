2/21/21 WLPD Patrol Vehicle

A patrol car from the West Lafayette Police Department surveys Grant Street on a Saturday afternoon.

 Elizabeth Vojtisek | Staff Photographer

A student was arrested after throwing snowballs at a West Lafayette Police Department car Friday morning, WLPD Capt. Ferguson said.

Grant Bell, a 19-year-old Purdue student in the College of Agriculture, and another man threw a snowball at Officer Chloe Martin's police car near the intersection of Vine and Lawn st. at 2am Friday morning, according to a WLPD affidavit. 

Officers established a perimeter and located Bell, who ran away at first, but did not resist arrest after further pursuit. 

Bell was intoxicated and had a bottle of whiskey in his backpack, according to the affidavit. 

He was booked into Tippecanoe County Jail on Friday and has since been released.

