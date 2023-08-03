Football fans around Purdue might be relieved to hear that construction at Ross-Ade Stadium is still projected to be finished before the first home football game this fall.
After about eight months of construction, only one remains until the stadium has a playable floor and new seats.
“To play games, you have to have a nice surface to play on,” said Robert Smith, Purdue’s director of construction. “They’re going to start field restoration activities beginning Aug. 7.”
The construction plan for the stadium includes replacing the sod turf, which takes a while to be game ready.
“It takes a few days to get the turf down,” Smith said. “Give it a month to get healthy and grow a little bit and it should be game ready.”
The new seating for the stadium as well as the new tunnel for the players will be completed before the first game as well.
Construction will continue into the school year, though. The former athletics gift shop, which was planned to be an athlete’s dining facility, will be undergoing construction until the spring semester.
“Not pertinent to game-day operations,” Smith said, “but there will still be some activity there until early next year.”
When asked about the most challenging part of the project, Smith said it was just the schedule.
“There’s no wiggle room,” he said. The project had to fit between the last home football game in fall 2022 and the first home football game this year.
Elsewhere on campus
Other renovations include the electrical engineering building, seeing new instructional labs, classrooms and offices among other projects. The renovations will continue through May.
Road closures near campus will still affect routes through the school year, but several roads will be opening up later this week.
Martin Jischke Drive, which is under construction between the Purdue police station and Harrison Street, is slated to be done by Aug. 15, Smith said.
The construction is mainly to widen the road and add a bike lane. Smith said a lot of construction, particularly road closures, they try to do over the summer to not interfere with events during the academic year.
“A lot of our work is driven by the academic calendar,” he said.
Construction has also began near Purdue West Shopping Center near McCutcheon Parking Garage on a new housing project.
The project, which is owned by Purdue Research Foundation, according to West Lafayette’s June building permit list, was originally set to be for graduate students and have about 690 beds.
“Since the paperwork was filed, it was determined that the best immediate use of this PRF project would be for undergraduate housing,” Purdue spokesman Tim Doty said in an email. “As such, the university will lease the facility from PRF for three years and furnish it for approximately 1,000 undergrads.”
Fencing around the site blocks the most northern entrances to the Purdue West parking lot on either side, but it doesn’t block very many parking spots.
The construction is anticipated to finish in 2025 with students moving in for fall that year.
South River Road
South River Road has been undergoing construction since May 2022. The project is mainly for stormwater and wastewater collection systems to be improved.
This past year’s construction included Phase 2 of the project, which is planned to be finished this fall. The phase had two closures, one included keeping the intersection at Dehart Street open and the second closed the intersection.
Phase 3, the final phase, is planned to begin in spring 2026. The first phase began in 2016, which focused on River Road and State Street.
“Phase 3 will be an expansion of our Wet Weather Treatment Facility and will not require any road closures,” West Lafayette utility director Dave Henderson said in an email.
The project, called the CSO project for combined sewage overflow, is to prevent stormwater and sewage from flowing into the Wabash river.
“During normal rain events with ¼-inch of rainfall or more, the combined system capacity can become overwhelmed, resulting in stormwater and wastewater overflowing into the Wabash River,” the project’s website says.
Monthly project updates are posted at riverroadcso.com. The road is set to open this fall.
Lindberg Road controversy closes
Lindberg Road, which is closed between Salisbury Street and Northwestern Avenue, has been undergoing construction since March for stormwater improvements, new sidewalks and a new multi-use trail.
“Lindberg we hope to have open by the end of the week,” West Lafayette public works director Ben Anderson said on Tuesday. “Yeager Road should be back to two-way travel by the end of the week and then the Sagamore Parkway Trail should be done by the end of September.”
The Lindberg Road project faced controversy in October when it was brought to the city council, the Exponent previously reported. Residence apparently had no idea about the construction until late September when there were stakes in the ground.
Local climate advocates were also initially frustrated because several trees would be cut down throughout the project. The city reassured the concerned citizens by saying they will re-plant trees along the roadway and apologized for the communication delays that came up after several reported changes in leadership.
The project was initially focused on adding new side walks along the road because there weren’t any there before. Concerns about students walking to the West Lafayette Intermediate School on the other side of Salisbury Street led the project in the beginning, as well as adding stormwater pipes and the trail.
During West Lafayette’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Tuesday, Mayor John Dennis said he’s heard a lot of concerns about the projects like Lindberg Road going on throughout the city.
“The assumption is we don’t have a plan and we do these things at random and these things are done without consideration of what’s going on with other projects,” he said during the meeting. “The fact of the matter is, as you all know, the bad part is we do these things as we are in the position to do these things.”
While there might never be a perfect time to do all these construction projects, there are resources to help people have a better idea about what’s going on in the city.
“If you are in doubt, go to the city website,” the mayor said. “It will allow you to get the information necessary to navigate these incredible projects safely and efficiently.”
A little longer for Grant Street
The Grant Street construction was extended through Sept. 22 during Tuesday’s West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, the Exponent reported.
The northbound lane will be open on school days between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 to 4 p.m.
Anderson also recommends those wanting up-to-date information on road closures in West Lafayette to go to wlmoves.com.
“We update that thing weekly,” he said. “What the next couple of weeks look like and what they can expect on those projects and that kind of stuff.”
The website includes detailed descriptions on all road closures though the city and the phases of the projects the road closures are part of.
It also has a live map of city road closures and detours.
Construction and road closures that go through Purdue instead of the city, namely those on campus, are not part of the website. Those updates, though not available online, are less frequent than city closures.