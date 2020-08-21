The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday one new death in Tippecanoe County, bringing the county's total to 13 deaths caused by the coronavirus.
The person died on Wednesday, though no other details about the individual has been released as of Friday afternoon.
The last death was reported on Aug. 14, according to the ISDH online dashboard, which updates daily with new cases, tests and deaths across the state.
Nineteen new positive cases of the virus were reported Friday as well, bringing the county's total to 1,402 cases.
In comparison, the state reported 13 new deaths and just over 1,000 positive cases on Friday, bringing the totals to about 3,000 deaths and 84,300 cases in Indiana.
The county's case positivity rate is 5.2%; the state's is just under 9%.