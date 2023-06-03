You can stare at the sun without hurting your eyes if you have a hefty Celestron C-8 telescope covered by a sheet of welding glass.
The Wabash Valley Astronomical Society hosted the Solar Observatory Open House on Saturday at West Lafayette Elementary School. Three telescopes were set up on the lawn.
Visitors, mostly families with children, were able to see sun spots through the Celestron C-8. The other telescope, according to Ed Harfman, a member of WVAS, was covered in a sheet of calcium glass.
The calcium, which allows different frequencies of light to pass through welding glass, allows sun-gazers to see the sun's atmosphere.
Viewed through the telescope, the surface of the sun looks bright orange and cracked. Little stationary spurts of yellow atmosphere encircle it like hairs, and a large, brown sunspot stretches across the bottom right side.
Emma Terlep, the WVAS president, said lucky viewers might see solar flares.
"The sun is on an 11-year cycle," Terlep said. "We're in the active part of it."
Marina Moroz was grinning as she looked through the telescope.
"I'm interested in the universe and space," Moroz said. "My birthday is April 8, the day of the total solar eclipse. When I found out I was like, 'It's the perfect gift from the universe!'"
Harfman said next year's total solar eclipse will be at its peak in the area around Indianapolis. Indiana University students will enjoy a full view of the sun's corona, or atmosphere, while Purdue students will see only a partial eclipse.