The Wabash Township Fire Association's motion for a preliminary injunction against Trustee Jennifer Teising has been denied by the Tippecanoe County Circuit Court, according to a court order issued about 4:30 p.m. today.
The association's motions, filed Friday and today to remove her from office, called for a preliminary injunction against Teising for a variety of accusations: Teising's non-residency in Wabash Township after selling her West Lafayette property, failing to pay bills in a timely manner on a Wabash-owned fire truck, and terminating three paid firefighters the township said were imperative to their operation.
Judge Sean Persin ruled that the plaintiffs cannot prevail in the trial due to a lack of standing, despite writing in the order that he is "deeply concerned" about the public safety implications of firing the paid firefighters. Quo warranto ("By what authority?" in Latin) cases can be filed for public officials who do not have the legal authority to remain in that office. The motion filed did not state a reason for Teising to not hold legal authority in her office, the judge said.
The ruling comes before a Tuesday meeting with the Wabash Township Fire Association, one of three meetings held in the past three weeks. Township board secretary Brendon Betz called the initial case filing on Friday a "nuclear option," one the board would file should Teising not come up with a renewed contract for three paid firefighters.