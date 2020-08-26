Power outage 8/26/20

Lights went out in Earhart Residence Hall along with several other campus buildings across campus.

 Photo Provided

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

Power has been restored to campus buildings, according to Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty.

4:40 p.m.

Multiple buildings across campus have lost power Wednesday afternoon, as more than 6,000 customers are without power in Tippecanoe County.

Duke Energy's outage map reports seven active outages as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The outage was caused by an object coming into contact with Duke's power lines, the website states.

"We do have a big outage in Lafayette, it's about 6,300 customers," said Randy Wheeless, the media contact for Duke Energy.

Maintenance workers are en route to the Duke Energy Lafayette Shadeland Substation, about 5 miles south of Purdue's campus, he said. The outage is expected to be resolved by 7 p.m. according to the map.

A Lafayette Police Department advisory warns that many traffic signals are out across the Greater Lafayette area, and advises caution.

"We're getting lots of calls for the north side of campus," a receptionist at Purdue University Police Department said. "The phones are ringing off the hook."

This story is breaking and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

