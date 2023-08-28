A Hammond, Indiana, man reportedly led an Indiana State Police trooper on a chase Saturday night after leaving a female passenger along the side of the road - and their 1-year-old baby in the back seat.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday, 29-year-old Rakim John-Deshone Fallen was pulled over for speeding about 11 p.m. on U.S. 231 near River Road. The trooper asked both Fallen and his female passenger to step out of the car, after allegedly smelling burned marijuana.
The trooper searched the vehicle, finding the gun and a baggie of marijuana in the car, when Fallen re-entered the car and drove away, the court document said. When he stopped at Old Romney Road and Brunswick Drive in Lafayette and ran off before ultimately being arrested, police discovered the child still in the back seat.
The female passenger told police Fallen put the gun into her purse as the officer approached the car and that the marijuana was also not hers.
Fallen is listed in jail records as being held without bond as of Monday afternoon. He faces several counts, including charges of owning a machine gun, reckless driving, resisting arrest and child neglect.
He was convicted in November in Chicago of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.