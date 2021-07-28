A Lafayette man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly punching an apartment maintenance man in the face, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
Devontae Brodnax, 24, reportedly got into the altercation with the victim after a dispute about fixing his broken dryer at River Walk Apartments on North 9th Street. Brodnax called the maintenance department Tuesday morning to have someone fix his broken dryer. He was upset, according to the affidavit, because he had called the previous night to no avail.
The victim and another employee went to Brodnax’s apartment and knocked on the door several times. When there was no response, the victim later told police, he unlocked the door and entered the apartment and saw Brodnax was standing in front of him as he was coming to open the door.
Brodnax asked why the man walked into the apartment without letting him know and was told it is written in the apartment’s contract that employees have access to the apartment at all times. The victim stated in the affidavit that Brodnax became upset and told him to leave, to which the victim responded by saying Brodnax would not get his dryer fixed. He left, slamming the door.
Brodnax followed the victim outside and pushed him after he told Brodnax that he would be evicted if he didn’t go back inside. The victim allegedly pushed Brodnax into a bush, the affidavit states. When Brodnax got up from the bush, he punched the victim in the eye.
Brodnax is charged with a count of battery resulting in bodily injury. In court Wednesday, a judge released him on his recognize and tentatively scheduled a trial for October.