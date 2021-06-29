Jennifer Teising shook her head as an onlooking crowd stood and applauded accusatory statements from the board of trustees.
The third and final meeting regarding the release of three paid firefighters had got off to a hot start — and it wouldn’t cool down from there.
“You can’t see it, but my legs are shaking,” said Michael Dwyer, president of the Wabash Township Fire Department Association. “After that decision, I wanted to throw up. As a resident, it frightens me deeply, and even more so for EMS services.”
Tensions rose to a boiling point in the Wabash Fire Department garage as residents, firefighters and board members took one last opportunity to speak out against the Wabash Township trustee. Standing ovations, tears, cheers, scoffs and jeers frequently erupted from the frustrated crowd as the board and firefighters shot one way while Teising’s legal team fired back another way.
A Wabash Township Fire Association's motion for a preliminary injunction against Teising — a move secretary Brandon Betz called a “nuclear option” — didn’t receive the decision the rest of the board had hoped for. Judge Sean Persin ruled that the plaintiffs cannot prevail in the trial due to a lack of standing, despite writing in the order that he is "deeply concerned" about the public safety implications of firing the paid firefighters.
The attendance drew thinner than last week’s meeting, drawing just over 30 Wabash residents and firefighters. But the Township’s message remained as strong as ever: “Save the firefighters so they can save your home.”
Both Teising and the trustee’s attorney attended Tuesday’s meeting via zoom, as Teising did in a meeting two weeks ago. Teising was notably missing from last Tuesday’s meeting after claiming it violated Indiana’s “open-door” policy.
“There you are,” Deputy chief Jim Lewis said after a late entrance from Teising. “Glad to see you.”
While in attendance, Teising was not allowed to respond to the questions of the board and the audience.
“Under advice from my legal counsel, I will not be speaking at the meeting tonight,” Teising repeated in response to four questions the board had asked her. The rest were followed by silence.
Teising has fired two fire chiefs since she first took office in 2018. According to former fire chief Ed Ward, tensions in the work environment and the high turnover of fire chiefs pushed 15 volunteers to leave the department. As a result, Ward said, the remaining volunteers were put under more stress during the department’s 1,300 calls per year, or around 4-5 calls per day. According to Ward, volunteer firefighters have to withstand the pressure of answering calls, going through special classes and training for firefighting duties while they’re still in full-time jobs.
“I would never encourage any of these people to walk out of the department,” Ward said. “That’s not how we work.”
Township board members like Angel Valentin wanted Teising to speak under oath about the previous year’s financial statements, expenditures, requests for township assistance and how much money Teising had provided to the department.
Raymond Biederman, the township’s legal representative, said the township would have to provide the documents in question if they wanted Teising to speak under oath.
Valentin said the board had requested the documents on a monthly basis, to no avail.
“How are we supposed to provide documents that she hasn’t released to the public?” Angel asked frustratedly.
Teising ignored the question.
Angel also asked Teising if she would complete the contract to keep the three paid firefighters by the end of the week. According to Valentin, the board was only missing the start and end date of the contract.
Again, she ignored the question.
The department had applied for Staffing For Adequate Fire And Emergency Response grants one year ago. According to Dwyer, the grants would provide three-quarters of the payment for salaries and benefits for three years, with the Township government providing the other fourth. In the fourth year of the loan, the department would pay back the full amount. The Federal Emergency Management Agency started to pay the full amount for salaries after COVID-19 hit fire departments and their balance sheets across the nation.
The township created a legal fund to help fight the legal standing, rehire the three firefighters and remove Teising from office. The flier provided by the Township noted Teising’s sale of her West Lafayette home while purchasing a trailer and moving to a residence 800 miles from Wabash Township, her indictment on 20 counts of theft while taking payment from the township and township assistance drastically dipping under Teising’s term as reasons to remove her from office. In three years, township assistance dropped from more than $37,000 in 2019 to just $250 in 2021.
“The reality is simple,” Ward said. “We either do something that is productive for the department, or we walk away and hope that she’s going to do the right thing.”
By the end, the crowd didn’t seem to know whether to lightly applaud or just stay silent.
Jada Haughey, creator of “Greater Lafayette Sewing Masks,” brought the crowd back to life with one more rousing statement.
“This isn’t over,” Haughey said to a group of volunteer firefighters in the back of the station. “There are good people out there who are still fighting for you. Don’t put yourself in harm’s way if you’re not protected, because you mean too much to this community.”