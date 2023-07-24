A 40-year-old Lafayette man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon trying to disarm two Chicago-area men trying to rob him in his home, police say.
Police had been called to the 3000 block of Elk Street a little after noon for a fight, according to a news release.
When officers arrived, they found the resident struck in the head with a gun. As the struggle inside the home continued, he was shot in the leg, according to the release. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening gunshot wound and other injuries from the altercation.
The news release does not specify whether the two men knew the victim or how they entered the home.
Officers and detectives with the Violent Crime Unit arrested Dontrell Devon Lewis, 30, Donner Grove, Illinois, and Eric Nathan Denman Jr., 25, homeless of Chicago, on preliminary charges of robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. They were taken into custody without incident.
Both men are in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Monday afternoon.