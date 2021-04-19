Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced a new graduation requirement for all incoming undergraduate students this fall: the civic-literacy curricula he attempted to push through University Senate in 2019, that the board of trustees is set to approve during its June 11 meeting.
The incoming class of 2025 and each subsequent group of new students must complete the civic-literacy requirement to graduate, by the proposed requirement. The new curricula will be voluntary for current students. Completing the program will earn students a "Civics Literacy Proficiency" notation on their transcripts.
The new graduation requirement will mean students have to pass a civic literacy exam and one of the three following programs:
- Attending six approved civics-related events
- Listening to the entirety of 12 podcasts created by the Purdue Center for C-SPAN Scholarship & Engagement
- Completing one of several approved courses
This comes exactly one year after the senate rejected the proposed civic-literacy requirement following months of debate between senate members and the Purdue administration.
Senate chair Deborah Nichols attended a Purdue Board of Trustees meeting last year, presenting a report that highlighted the fact that the civic-literacy initiative did not pass.
Later, though, board documents from the February and April board of trustees' meetings reflect updated recommendations from the senate's educational policy committee.
What's referred to as the "civics literacy: working group" reportedly completed work in December, the documents state, and later recommended the eventual requirement.
The goal of the requirement, Daniels’ report said, is to “add to the educational experience of Purdue students and to produce graduates who are knowledgeable and engaged citizens.”
The program was created by Purdue faculty members over the past two years, a Purdue News press release said.
The faculty team included professor of political science and communication Robert Browning, who also serves as faculty director of the Center for C-SPAN Scholarship & Engagement; Jay McCann, professor of political science; and Phillip VanFossen, professor of social studies and director of the Ackerman Center for Democratic Citizenship in the College of Education.
Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the board had already approved the requirement. The Purdue Board of Trustees plans to adopt the requirement during its June 11 meeting. The Exponent regrets this error.