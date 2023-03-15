The Wabash River Enhancement Corp. is seeking volunteers for the Wabash Sampling Blitz on April 7 and April 8.
The twice-yearly event features volunteers who collect and test water samples from local streams and tributaries that lead to the Wabash River.
Volunteers learn about different ways to measure the physical and chemical properties of local waterways, according to a news release. No experience is necessary. Volunteers receive all the training they need through online videos, and all equipment is provided.
The streams that volunteers sample could be urban, forested or agricultural. The plants and infrastructure around streams affect what is carried to the waterways by rainwater, and volunteers will see this firsthand by the measurements they take.
The day of the event, volunteers pick up their supplies at one of two staging locations, where they will receive maps of their sampling locations, driving directions to get to the streams they will sample, and all the equipment needed to collect the samples. Volunteers must provide their own transportation, and should sign up with a sampling partner.
Each group then visits three to five sites to collect the samples and water quality data. Volunteers should expect this activity to last about three hours. Volunteers will sign up to arrive any time between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on either Friday or Saturday. All samples and supplies must be returned by 5 p.m.
If you are interested in volunteering, you can register at www.wabashriver.net or by contacting the Wabash River Enhancement Corp. at watershed@wabashriver.net. Registration closes April 3.