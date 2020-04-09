Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb cautioned religious Hoosiers Thursday afternoon to maintain physical distancing while observing religious traditions this weekend.
Holcomb referenced the traditional Maundy Thursday practice of feet-washing at the beginning of the Indiana Coronavirus Task Force's press conference. The governor also directed churches around Indiana to perform virtual services for the remainder of Holy Week and Easter weekend.
"In Matthew 18:20, it says 'For wherever two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I,'" Holcomb said. "It's 'two or three,' not 200 or 300."
Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne reported 133,639 new unemployment claims were filed for the week ending April 4, the second-highest single-week total on record. 175,195 payments have been made this month, compared to 71,000 payments in April 2019.
Payne announced two live events from the DWD: a simultaneous broadcast on Radio One covering the state's unemployment program and processes set for Tuesday, and a job fair for health-care workers on April 23.
"We've also seen that the more information we put out to you, the better understanding that you have about the overall system, and it reduces your necessity to call into our lines to make sure that we're saving your time," Payne said.
State Health Commissioner Kris Box said most of the state health department's limited supply of personal protective equipment has come through public donations and has been distributed to areas of need.
She also noted that efforts taken to report the numbers the state has been reporting are unprecedented. She urged hospitals, long-term care facilities and labs to report their data as soon as possible to allow the state to efficiently and effectively keep the public updated on the state of the pandemic.
Holcomb ended the conference by repeating his words of encouragement to the people of Indiana
"The only thing more contagious than coronavirus is the level of Hoosier generosity and kindness," Holcomb said.