The suspect in a shooting that injured two people in Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Lafayette over the weekend, according to Tippecanoe County Jail logs.
Mason L. Acuna, 22, was booked into Tippecanoe County Jail Saturday morning after allegedly shooting two people in Wisconsin Dells.
Police originally found the two victims with gunshot wounds near a Denny's restaurant but believed the shooting happened near 600 block Vine Street, according to Wiscnews. Police said the identity of the suspect was known but did not release a name because of the ongoing investigation.
Acuna was previously charged in Wisconsin for possessing marijuana and entered a no contest plea to being party to a crime of felony robbery with threat of force in 2019 where he was allegedly part of a group of men who robbed a man of $250 in cash and clothes in Haskins Park, according to WiscNews.
Acuna is being held in Tippecanoe County Jail with no bond.