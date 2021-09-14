A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly attempting to stab a man while also robbing a Walmart, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
John Storm Sr., 47, reportedly lunged at the victim with a knife after he was caught trying to steal from the Walmart at Commerce Drive on Saturday. Storm was seen by the victim grabbing merchandise from the store and putting it in a black backpack.
As Storm was leaving the Walmart, the victim confronted him, which is when Storm pulled out the knife. The victim backed away from Storm for fear of being injured and let Storm leave the store with the merchandise, the affidavit states.
Storm was found by Lafayette police at a nearby hotel and brought back to the Walmart where the victim identified him. Police found a switchblade and Walmart merchandise in Storm’s backpack, according to the affidavit.
Storm was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on charges of armed robbery, intimidation and two counts of theft. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.
Storm has previously been charged with theft, auto theft, battery against a public safety official and possession of meth.