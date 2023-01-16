Purdue students weren’t the only ones to come back from a break last week.
In Indianapolis, a smaller group of 150 state senators and representatives descended on the State capitol.
Indiana’s 2023 legislative session kicked things off on Monday with over 600 bills introduced between both sides of the General Assembly.
These bills include everything from new regulations on contraceptive methods to regulations on gender-affirming healthcare and several different tax reforms. This is the first installment in multiple editions focusing on and tracking bills introduced in the General Assembly. Today’s installment features bills that are less politically controversial and may need additional context on what they do.
Push to make the breaded tenderloin Indiana state sandwich
Fans of the deep fried pork delicacy that is the breaded tenderloin can rejoice, since it may become Indiana’s official state sandwich.
Authored by Republican Senator Andy Zay, who respresents Indiana’s 17th Senate District, the bill has been referred to the Commerce and Technology committee headed by Senator Chip Perfect.
Perfect may want to ask Zay about possible conflicts of interest, since Zay’s home district has Huntington within its borders. Huntington is one of the main districts claiming to have created the sandwich, according to TravelIndiana.
Recognizing the legacy of Harry Hoosier
H.B. 1143 would officially recognize the State of Indiana as “the Hoosier State” if passed. If that sounds redundant, it is because Indiana has been the Hoosier state for over 150 years, according to the Indiana Historical Bureau.
But this bill, written by Republican Rep. J.D. Prescott, would also recognize certain findings claiming Harry Hoosier as the namesake of the Hoosier label.
Hoosier, a freed slave from the late 18th century, was known for his influential Methodist speeches against slavery, the bill reads. The bill goes on to say that Hoosier’s followers called themselves Hoosiers and became an influential group in the lead-up to the creation of Indiana as a state.
Removal of Illiana highway references in various statutes
The Indiana legislature may officially scrub mentions of the Illiana highway from State statutes. The Illiana highway was originally supposed to be a new highway stretching West from I-65 before merging with Illinois’ I-55.
Then-Governor Mitch Daniels started the initial development in 2010.
It was a popular prospect at first, as evidenced by the fact that many of Indiana’s statutes relating to traffic law mention Illinia as one of Indiana’s many highways. However, the next decade would see controversy after controversy for the highway.
One main issue was that the public-private partnership developed for the highway had become problematic, according to a 2013 Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning report assessing the project. CMAP found the highway would lead to few changes in development and population growth, yet see an investment of millions from Illinois.
Not long after that, Illinois Gov. Burce Rauner officially halted development of the project in 2015.
Republican Sen. Rick Niemeyer is currently attempting to close the chapter on this highway’s story; if the bill is passed, all mentions of the Illinia highway will be removed from several Indiana statutes.
Recreational use of throwing stars
At first glance, this may seem like the Indiana legislature is just now allowing people over the age of 12 to recreationally own throwing stars, but this was already legal. Rather, what this bill does is allow throwing stars to be used in ranges, similar to axe throwing, and change some wording from the old version of the bill.
The original version of this bill, written in 1985, describes throwing stars as ”Chinese throwing stars,” and uses this term for the entirety of the bill. The 2023 bill, written by Republican senators Liz Brown and Linda Rogers, officially changes the document’s wording to simply call them throwing stars.
Volunteer Cyber Civilian Corps
This bill, authored by Republican Rep. Chris Judy, would set up a new cyber corps administered by the Indiana Adjutant General and focus on targeting cyber crime.
The new civilian program would ”provide rapid response assistance to a cybersecurity client in need of expert assistance after recognition of a cybersecurity incident or potential cybersecurity incident.”
This proposal came after Oklahoma created its own cyber corps and has begun recruitment this year, local media reported.
Volunteers for the Indiana corps would undergo a background check and would be immune to tort liability for damages to property and individuals while on duty.
Prohibition of race-based hair discrimination
Sponsored by Democratic Rep. Vanessa Summers, this bill would make it illegal to discriminate against people based on their hairstyle.
The bill defines “protective hairstyles,” as hairstyles including braids, locks, twists and hair that is tightly curled and coiled.
The elasticity and coils of Black hair cause it to have unique needs, particularly making the hair more susceptible to breakage, according to the Legal Defense Fund. Because of this, Black hair is often worn in “protective hairstyles,” which are meant to keep the hair from being damaged.
The LDF says that over the past decade, schools and workplaces have put pressure on Black students and workers to change their hairstyle to conform to more “conservative” standards. The CROWN Act, which has been signed into law by 13 states, uses very similar language to this legislation in banning race-based hair discrimination.