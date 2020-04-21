Lafayette Police shot a man early this morning after receiving a domestic disturbance call shortly after midnight in the 800 block of North Seventh Street, according to a press release.
Police say a female complainant made a call at 12:44 a.m. today, regarding her boyfriend, 29-year-old Trevor Bowie. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and he was alleged to have stolen a handgun in his possession.
During a foot pursuit, police say Bowie pointed a handgun at officers in the parking lot of 629 N. Sixth St., Lafayette. Two officers shot and and Bowie was hit. Police then "rendered medical aid to Bowie a the scene" prior to him being transported for medical treatment."
The press release indicated Bowie is in critical, but stable condition at an unnamed hospital.
No officer was injured in the altercation and police say a handgun was recovered at the scene. Both officers involved in the shooting "have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation," the press release said.
Lt Matt Gard, of the Lafayette Police Department, said no further information is being released at this time.
