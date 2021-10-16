On a chilly October Saturday morning, dozens of people stand on the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge, chanting a familiar climate change rally cry.
“Hey hey, ho ho, dirty coal has got to go!”
On the side of the speakers was a large banner with the words “Duke Energy: Indiana’s Worst Climate Polluter” in bold font.
The rally demanded Duke Energy, Indiana’s largest electric company utility, to transition from fossil fuels to 100% affordable, renewable energy. The event was sponsored by the Hoosier chapter of the Sierra Club, one of the largest and oldest grassroots environmental organizations in the United States.
It centered around a number of speakers.
Susan Schechter, owner of Virtuous Cycles fueled by solar panels, asked Duke Energy to transition to fully renewable energy to give her grandchildren “some semblance of a chance.”
“I am dreading the future my grandchild will inherit,” she said.
State Representative Chris Campbell said Duke Energy's Gibson Plant is ranked one of the top toxic and greenhouse gas polluters in the nation. She said switching from coal to renewable energy would save customers $4 billion, and also protect its citizens from the polluted air and water causing respiratory illnesses (Toll from Coal).
The final speaker of the event, Rahul Durai, high school sophomore and founding member of the Confront the Climate Crisis organization said Duke Energy “greenwashes” or disinforms the public so as to present as environmentally responsible.
“They claim to be smart, modernized, clean and renewable, and (they) sent representatives to elementary schools to lie to young kids,” he said. “In reality, Duke Energy gets 90%t of its power from coal and less than five from renewable.”