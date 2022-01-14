A former Purdue student pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and cocaine in his car in April, according to a plea agreement filed in Tippecanoe Circuit Court.
Charles Chen, 21, from Auburn, Alabama, was arrested on April 17 after Purdue police allegedly found the drugs in his car during a traffic stop. Chen was pulled over for excessive speeding, and police found marijuana buds in plastic baggies, according to previous Exponent reporting.
The plea agreement was filed Monday. Chen will be sentenced on March 4 at 10 a.m.