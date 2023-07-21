Ji Min Sha is still incompetent to stand trial, according to a report from a Logansport mental health facility Sha is staying at.
The former Purdue student charged with killing his roommate, Varun Chheda, in October was originally ruled incompetent in April. He will remain in mental health treatment and his case will be paused until “he attains the ability to understand the proceedings,” according to an April court order.
On Friday morning, attorneys met in Tippecanoe Circuit Court to determine if Sha’s mental health has improved - a required status conference that will happen every 90 days until Sha is deemed competent enough to stand trial. Based on the mental health report, the judge further delayed Sha’s trial.
The next status conference will be Sep. 29, according to Deputy Prosecutor Cassidy Laux.