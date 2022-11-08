West Lafayette police made 5 arrests on preliminary OWI charges Saturday morning.
Mitchell Clemons, a 64-year-old resident of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested at about 1 a.m. Saturday on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person.
Capt. Adam Ferguson said an officer pulled Clemons over for a traffic stop near North 2nd street and South Street.
Clemons reportedly failed a field sobriety test and a certified breath test and was then taken to jail.
Lafayette resident Nia Jeffrey, 21, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated at about 2 a.m Saturday near East State Street and North River Road.
An officer pulled her over for a traffic stop because she appeared to be impaired, Ferguson said. The officer reported the smell of marijuana coming from the car.
Jeffrey failed a field sobriety test and refused to submit a certified breath test, Ferguson said.
A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a small amount of marijuana.
Ferguson said blood work was submitted to the Indiana Department of Toxicology and Jeffrey was taken to jail.
About thirty minutes later, Alek Brown, 21, from Logansport was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with a BAC of .10 or more near North 3rd Street and South Street.
Ferguson said an officer conducted a traffic stop and believed Brown to be impaired.
He reportedly failed a field sobriety test as well as a certified breath test and was taken to jail.
At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, another officer conducted a traffic stop near East State Street and Tapawingo Drive North.
Lafayette resident Ashley Mendez, 31, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
Ferguson said the officer could see marijuana paraphernalia in “plain view.” Mendez failed a field sobriety test and a certified breath test, Ferguson said, so she was taken to jail.
Dana Tellis, 32, from Lafayette, was arrested at about 4:22 a.m. on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, and driving while suspended.
Ferguson said an officer conducted a traffic stop near South River Road and Ahlers Drive and reported an odor of marijuana coming from the car. The officer also said the driver appeared to be impaired.
A small amount of marijuana was allegedly found in the vehicle. Tellis reportedly failed a field sobriety test and submitted to a blood draw.
Tellis was found to be operating with a suspended driver’s license, Ferguson said, and she also has prior convictions of OWI and possession of marijuana.
Ferguson said she was taken to jail and the Indiana Department of Toxicology is processing her blood work.
Tellis remains in jail on a $500 bond. The other four subjects have been released.