More than 150 African American students carried red bricks in brown bags to the steps of Hovde Hall. One by one, they piled the bricks beneath a poster that read, “...Or The Fire Next Time,” a slogan of the civil rights era that underscores the catastrophic consequences of complacency.
That was 1968. Students’ nine demands, among them the development of an African American studies program and Black Cultural Center at the University, initially fell on deaf ears. Only did follow-up protests effect change.
Today, as protests sparked by police brutality roil the nation and activists demand reform, Purdue’s own history provides a resonant example of the power of taking to city streets.
Former professor of political science Harry Targ, who retired in 2019 and began his tenure in 1967, remembers “scurrying around trying to figure out how to help” on campus after a 1969 protest at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.
He was here in 2014 amid nationwide Ferguson protests and also marched in the May 31 protest in downtown Lafayette, which drew thousands of people who mourned the death of George Floyd and other African Americans killed by police in recent years.
“There’s this powerful sense of desperation, and I would guess particularly among young people, who live day to day under circumstances where they have to be fearful of police violence,” Targ said, “where their economic futures are really problematic and this event was just a spark, George Floyd’s killing. The spark that set off these explosions around the country.”
The 1969 protest was spurred by student-athlete Eric McKaskill’s decision, along with two other black men, to sport a mustache, which ran contrary to the clean-shaven guidelines that governed the track team.
“We decided if we wanted to wear a mustache, we could,” McKaskill said in the 2009 documentary “Black Purdue.” “Because from our culture, that was just a statement.”
The documentary recounts how, after McKaskill admits to a false bomb threat borne of frustration with his track coach who refused to let him or the two other men travel with the team, he was arrested by state police for disorderly conduct.
When the team returned to campus, about 100 students joined athletes in marching to the courthouse from Purdue Memorial Union to protest his criminal case. It was thrown out for lack of evidence, McKaskill says in the documentary, eliciting a chorus of euphoric cheers from protesters in the courtroom.
But McKaskill wasn’t done protesting. The list of demands lodged in 1968 had gone largely unaddressed by Purdue administrators, besides the hiring of the University’s first African American professor.
Only one African American history course was offered, taught by a white professor. Black students remained “conspicuously absent” from student organizations, Exponent reporting from the time shows. The music department merely entertained the creation of a course on jazz. Housing discrimination remained rampant.
McKaskill used his reputation to arrange a phone call with Purdue President Frederick Hovde, during which he demanded immediate action, saying, “I am somebody. We are somebody.”
Only then did institutional complacency, which acted as a dam to change for years, give way to a cascade of progress. The magnitude of the McKaskill incident sparked in June 1969 the creation of a five-year program designed to address the issues plaguing black students, the documentary notes.
The Black Cultural Center opened in the fall of 1970. Purdue’s African American studies program began the following year, and the Minority Engineering Program was founded in 1974. Two years later, the BCC arranged a visit from activist and athlete Muhammad Ali.
“What it showed was large, nonviolent but militant protests can bring about changes sometimes,” Targ said. “While people should be impatient, sometimes change takes a long time.”
Targ was critical of Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ response to protests over the 2014 killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, when Daniels cited a “proud contrast” between what he viewed as a restful environment in West Lafayette and unrest at the University of Missouri.
The Purdue Social Justice Coalition gathered hundreds of students in November 2014 to protest in solidarity with Missouri students. The coalition presented 13 demands to Daniels days later, the first of which asked him to “apologize for his erasure of the experiences of students of color” in the email where he drew contrast between Purdue and Missouri.
“Most people, and you I’m sure will be the same, respond far better with suggestions, recommendations or constructive proposals (rather) than what they are told are demands,” Daniels responded to members of the coalition, according to previous Exponent reporting. “Just a modest suggestion.”
Targ said many of the changes proposed by the coalition were not implemented. But they "served an educational purpose and stimulated new forms of organization among Purdue students,” he added.
As mass movements expand to include more voices, he said, one tipping point can open the floodgates. The coalescence of amplified suffering among African Americans during the coronavirus pandemic and a salient instance of police violence might lead to a climax.
More than 50 years after students marched from the PMU to the courthouse to protest McKaskill’s arrest, hundreds of protesters in Lafayette reversed that course on May 31 and marched up State Street onto Purdue’s campus. They voiced more than recommendations that night, Targ said.
“I think ... most of the people ... (are) engaged in serious passionate commitment to significant political and economic change to reduce the inequalities and lack of power and opportunities of African Americans,” the professor said.
The night ended with broken windows at the courthouse and plumes of police tear gas clouding the downtown square. But throughout, people voiced legitimate frustrations that outline the difficulty of the black experience and how progress can be made, Targ said. Protests in the following weeks have maintained the same urgency.
“So, we tend to assume that the police as an institution is as normal and natural as the air we breathe,” he said. “And I would argue that policing as an institution is socially constructed, and constructed mainly by those who have most of the power and authority and legitimacy to construct police forces. And I think now is the time to begin to discuss alternatives to police systems and the criminal justice system, as we know it.
“I’m still inspired by that old slogan, ‘Another world is possible.’”