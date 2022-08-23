Update: The body was removed from the pond around 11:45 a.m., WLPD Lt. Jon Eager said.
West Lafayette police are responding to a report of a body found in a pond near Harrison bridge, which crosses the Wabash River.
The report came in at 10:03 a.m. Police responded to the scene shortly after and waited for the coroner and the dive team to arrive before retrieving the body from the pond.
Tippecanoe Coroner Carrie Costello told a reporter that the body is male, but she has not further information on this time.
Eager said no additional information is available on the identity of the body or the cause and manner of death.
"Any death is treated as a homicide until we know otherwise," he said.
Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.