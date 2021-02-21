A woman was found dead after an apartment fire in Lafayette on Saturday; the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Lafayette Fire Department responded to the fire in an apartment complex on the 600 block of Hartford Street. Firefighters found that the fire was in the second story of the structure, according to an LFD press release.
During a search of the burnt apartment, an adult woman was found dead. The identification of the woman, as well as the cause of her death, is pending with the Tippecanoe County Coroner's office, the release states.
The complex houses three separate apartments. The fire was contained to the second-story apartment, the release says, and the other two units were affected by water damage.
The American Red Cross is reportedly providing assistance to the affected residents.
Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Assistant Chief Brian Alkire with the Lafayette Fire Department at 765-807-1610 or blalkire@lafayette.in.gov