The West Lafayette and Lafayette police departments have released photographs of a suspect in two failed robbery attempts on Friday and are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.
“The suspect was reported to be armed with a weapon during both robberies and should be considered dangerous,” the press release states.
The suspect, a white male, first attempted to rob the Damso Korean Restaurant in West Lafayette around 7:30 p.m., WLPD Lt. Jon Eager said.
“[The suspect] fled the area on foot,” Eager added. “He then got on a scooter and left the area.”
After the attempted robbery of Damso, the suspect traveled to El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant in Lafayette at 7:41 p.m. and attempted to steal from it, too.
“The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival in both attempted robberies,” according to the press release.
Citizens with information should contact WLPD at (765) 775-5200, LPD at (765) 807-1200, or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78 CRIME.