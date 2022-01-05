A 35-year-old Lafayette man is charged with felony robbery resulting in injury and theft after he allegedly struggled with a Friendly Market employee over some pills last week.
Christopher Lewis Corum, of the 1100 block of Central Street, told two employees of the Friendly Market at 903 Kossuth St. that he had a gun, walked behind the counter, grabbed a box full of pill bottles and ran, according to the probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
One of the employees told police he chased after Corum and grabbed the box, ripping it and sending the bottles scattering in the parking lot. He said Corum grabbed some bottles off the ground and ran off. When police arrived, according to the affidavit, one of the worker's hands was bleeding.
The employee told police that although Corum was wearing a mask, he recognized the man as a customer who came in "almost daily" to buy a $40 bottle and had once stolen another when he was unable to pay for it.
The medication is called Tianeptine, brand name ZaZa. When officers tracked Corum by his license number, he admitted he is addicted to the pills and suffers withdrawal symptoms with them.
Tianeptine, which has not been approved by the FDA, is most commonly used to treat depression in some countries but is also used for pain, asthma, anxiety and other uses, without good studies to show its effectiveness, according to WebMD. It can also lead to dependence, withdrawal and "serious adverse events including death."
A news report in Alabama from July said Alabama doctors were seeing a dangerous number of ZaZa - or "gas station dope" - cases in their emergency rooms and were successful in persuading lawmakers there to ban the drug.
The UAB Reporter, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, reported that the withdrawal symptoms - delirium, jerking, agitation and gastrointestinal distress - were sending a growing number of patients to ICU rooms.
The drug reportedly affects brain chemistry much as opioids do.
Jail records show Corum is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $5,000 bond as of Wednesday night.