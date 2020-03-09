Two suspects were arrested and charged with the alleged murder of a 29-year-old Lafayette man Saturday night, according to a Lafayette Police Department press release.
An investigation by LPD detectives spanned through the night and led to the Sunday morning arrests of Floyd Smith, 32, and Joseph Wilkerson, 25.
Just after 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 520 N. 7th Street. The victim, Donald Alkire, suffered a stab wound to the neck, the release states. An ambulance transported Alkire to Franciscan Health, where he died of the injury.