After a extinguishing a recent fire at a Lafayette massage parlor, the Lafayette Fire Department has shared tips to avoid organic oil fires.
The fire in question was caused by organic oils, commonly known as essential oils, on towels and linen that had been washed, dried and returned to the business the night before, according to an LFD press release. The material ignited around 8:30 a.m. the next day. The LFD found through research that this type of fire is more common than expected, according to the release.
“A well-documented feature of organic oils is that they have self-heating properties, which in certain situations can progress to fire if not correctly handled," the release says. "When stored in bulk, there may be minimal increase in temperature, but if the oil is spread as a thin layer on a porous surface like cotton cloth, the surface area exposed to oxygen (air) is increased and heating may occur."
Oil-contaminated fabrics have also been known to self ignite when dried with heat, as most enzyme-based laundry powders don't remove all the oils.
The LFD shared a list of tips for similar businesses to avoid such fires:
- Most spontaneous ignitions occur in washed and dried linens containing residual material.
- Always allow the drier to complete its full cycle including the cool down period.
- Before and after laundering, ensure fabrics that may have been contaminated with organic oils are spread out to allow the dissipation of heat.
- Educate staff about the possibility of spontaneous combustion and how to reduce the fire risk for your business. Post a sign to remind employees to clean lint traps after every use and vent ductwork often (at least 4 times per year.)
- Process soiled linens immediately and do not store for extended periods of time.
- If you must store linens prior to washing, store them outside and away from other combustibles, preferably in a metal container with a metal self-closing lid.
- Completely wash the linens at a high temperature of at least 104° F prior to drying.
- Avoid large stacks or piles of linens. Separate them into smaller piles.
- Dry the linens on low heat (below 125° F) to avoid the oil’s flashpoint.