A February art exhibit aims to share the lives of people experiencing homelessness at LTHC and use art as a space to start conversations.
“Voices of Homelessness” features photos, poetry and stories created by people who have experienced homelessness. It includes a series of photos taken by individuals living at Lincoln Center, one of LTHC’s locations for permanent supported housing, using disposable cameras provided by a class of Purdue students.
Alyse Chinnock, a freelance artist who used to work at LTHC and helped manage the project, said she particularly likes the project because it helps refocus conversations about homelessness on the individual people living through it.
She also said art can be a good starting point for important discussions.
“I think that art is a very safe space to start having hard conversations,” she said. “This is a very serious social and economic ill that we deal with as a culture. And art is a neutral zone where we can breathe a little bit and then hopefully have better and more holistic conversations.”
Getting people to examine their thoughts about homelessness is a critical part of the exhibit. She said the circumstances that might cause someone to become homeless are not as unusual as some might assume.
She said the exhibit reminds her that the mental and emotional effects of homelessness can last long after receiving housing.
“It’s not always easy for those folks to get reacquainted with their community and have social lives the way you and I think about them,” she said. “And I think this is also a step toward breaking down some of those social barriers a little bit.”