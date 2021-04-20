The Oak Ridge Boys will stop in Lafayette next year as part of the band's Elvira 40 Tour, and tickets go on sale Thursday and Friday.
The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Long Center, 111 N. Sixth St.
Tickets are $49, $59, $79 (plus applicable fees). Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at www.longpac.org; an online presale starts Thursday - use promo code MARS100 to access tickets on the same site.
The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of country hits and earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards, according to a news release Tuesday morning. They’ll embark on a tour this year in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their mega-hit “Elvira." For the band’s complete bio, visit www.oakridgeboys.com.