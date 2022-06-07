Four West Lafayette police officers were honored Monday for a call several weeks ago in which they consoled and disarmed a suicidal man.
About 2:30 a.m. April 27, the officers responded to a call about a suicidal man who had left his residence armed with a handgun, according to a news release.
"Upon locating the armed suicidal subject in the darkness of the Celery Bog, the officers were able to communicate and establish a rapport with the subject," the release said. "The subject refused to surrender the weapon and further advised officers that he wanted someone else to kill him. The next 20 minutes were extremely tense and stressful as he raised and lowered the handgun, pointing it in the officers' direction on multiple occasions."
The officers were eventually able to to persuade the man to give up his gun.
"The officers' compassion, empathy, and dignity for the subject were further exhibited after the weapon was secured," the news release said. "The officers can be heard on body camera consoling the subject, making comments about getting him warm clothes and some counseling services."
The officers who received awards for exceptional service were Lt. Adam Miller, officer Jeff Dunscomb, officer Cassie Leuck and officer Collin Knolhoff.
“All too often we hear about how these situations go horribly wrong in law enforcement," WLPD Chief Troy Harris said in the release. "I thought it was important for our community know how we handle these situations and the type of officers they are fortunate to have serving them."