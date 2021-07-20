Fairgoers took a brief break from the animal-related competitions Monday night to participate in one classic, messy race: The pie eating competition.
The sixth annual competition was open to ages three and above. The youngest division, three to six, ate only one slice of pie, but the groups above were tasked with finishing a whole chocolate creme pie using only their face and mouth — no hands allowed. Whoever finishes their pie first — or finishes the most amount of pie in 3 minutes — wins.
Mark Weimer, the second place finisher in the adult division, competed alongside his granddaughter Julliette, who was in the 7 to 12 age division. Weimer said the pair decided to join the event on a whim Saturday when they saw an advertisement for it.
Tyler Britton took first place in the adult division, claiming victory for the sixth year in a row.
"Tyler was telling me that I was the closest he'd had to someone beating him," Weimer said with pride.
Britton offered some advice to attendees following his victory.
"The trick is to make sure you don't save just the crust for the end because it's too hard to swallow," Britton said. "It's too dry."
Britton said after the competition that he is not sure if he will compete again next year.
"We'll see."