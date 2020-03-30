Fourteen people have now tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus in Tippecanoe County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's website, which updates at 10 a.m. daily.
No additional deaths in the county have been recorded, though Indiana's death count rose to 35 from 32 Sunday. Over 1,700 positive cases have been recorded in the state, according to the ISDH.
The ISDH has now released general demographics for those affected. Less than 3% of those who have died were under 50, though people under 50 accounted for about 44% of positive cases. While people who tested positive for COVID-19 were about equally male or female — 47.9% and 52.1%, respectively — the death rate for men was higher at 65.6%.
