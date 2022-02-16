A former Purdue researcher was arrested after he allegedly hit his partner.
Denis Alexeyevich Areshkin, 51, got into an argument with his partner Saturday evening about one of their children's laptop usage, according to West Lafayette Police Department Capt. Ferguson.
The argument turned physical and Areshkin struck half of the victim's face and pulled her hair in front of their child.
Areshkin was arrested and booked into Tippecanoe county jail Saturday evening and was released with a cash bond of $1000.