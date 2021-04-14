Prosecutors have charged a West Lafayette resident on five felony counts, alleging he intimidated his girlfriend by pushing a reportedly stolen gun against her head, melting her phone in a microwave and threatening to kill her.
Willie Henry III, 55, was charged with intimidation, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and theft of a firearm Wednesday morning after a reported Saturday incident between him and his girlfriend.
West Lafayette police officers were dispatched to a call at the Circle K gas station on Sagamore Parkway West on Saturday afternoon. Officers met with Henry's girlfriend there, who seemed "very anxious and upset," and she told officers that the night before, Henry had returned to their residence upset and began to drink, "taking it out on her," a probable cause affidavit reads.
The girlfriend reportedly left and stayed at her son's home for the night before returning the next day to their apartment on the 2000 block of Yeager Road. When she returned, "Henry continued to disrespect her," per the affidavit. The girlfriend called her son, at which point Henry reportedly took her cellphone and placed it into the apartment's microwave, melting it in the process.
Henry allegedly then brought a handgun out of the bedroom and pointed it at his girlfriend, pressing it against the side of her head and threatening to kill her, the woman told police.
She then left the apartment for the nearby Circle K and called police.
When police arrived at the Yeager Road apartment, they spoke to Henry outside, the affidavit states. Henry reportedly said he was being arrested for destroying his girlfriend's phone, which officers denied.
Inside the apartment, officers found a 9mm handgun. Henry allegedly told officers he had been arguing with his girlfriend while she was on the phone with her son and admitted to melting her phone in the microwave.
Officers said upon further questioning, Henry told them he had pulled out a gun that was on his person to show his girlfriend after she asked what was in his pocket.
Police later identified that the gun's serial number matched the number of a gun reported stolen on July 19 of last year. Henry reportedly told officers that he had received the gun from his son, who had "mentioned taking the gun from someone," per the affidavit.
A warrant was issued for Henry's arrest Wednesday morning.