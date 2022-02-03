Wrestling fans packed into the Where Else bar to watch the Micro Wrestlers perform Monday night.
The Micro Wrestlers troupe consists of six professional wrestlers, all of whom are little people. Brothers Jacob and Jamie Brooks are long-time Micro Wrestlers, and after several spilled drinks and a few wrestlers thrown into the crowd, Jamie rounded out the night by beating his brother in the final match.
The professional Micro Wrestlers said it took years of hard work to reach where they are today.
The Brooks brothers started their wrestling careers in their early teens, nearly 20 years ago, working for former WWE star Jerry Lawler and the Memphis Power Pro Wrestling brand in Tennessee.
After spending a few months wrestling in Memphis, the brothers trained in their home state of Mississippi to become professional wrestlers.
“I finally got my license when I was 16 and started doing indie shows,” Jacob said.
The brothers originally started as a pairs act, with Jacob taking the name “Little Devil” and Jamie being his opposite as “Baby Jesus.” After injuring both of his knees, Jacob decided his name was bad luck and soon settled on Lil Show. His new name was a joke from a friend telling him he looked a lot like the WWE wrestler Big Show.
Jacob, 31, said his time in independent wrestling promotions is very different from the tours the Micro Wrestlers do now.
“I look at it as a way to pay your dues,” he said. “There were a lot of different territories me and my brother were doing at a time. Some nights I’d have to drive to Florida and then drive all the way to Arkansas.”
In a single week, the Micro Wrestlers are traveling from Indiana to Alabama to Tennessee for their current tour.
The group performs 250 shows a year while on tour around the country and have another 50 shows at their permanent location in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
While the traveling is still demanding, getting into wrestling requires different relationships between wrestlers.
“As soon as you come in, you shake everybody’s hand,” Jacob said. “It’s more of a respect thing.”
In the Micro Wrestling Federation, the Brooks brothers work with a steady cast of around 10 wrestlers, at least four of whom tour the country year-round.
“We’re all family,” Jacob said.