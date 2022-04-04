An Illinois man was charged in 2020 with resisting law enforcement and failing to present sex offender identification.
Now, he’s filing a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging the excessive use of force against the Lafayette police officers who arrested him for the “unjustified release” of the police K-9.
Michael Holmes sued the city of Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department and the two arresting officers, Lonnie Wilson and Jason Schatzer, for depriving him of his Fourth and 14th Amendment rights, according to the lawsuit filed on March 17.
The bite
The events in the lawsuit took place on March 18, 2020, and started when Holmes’ girlfriend was at the Tippecanoe County Mall.
His girlfriend threatened to shoot Zales jewelry store staff when they told her a ring she had ordered two weeks before hadn’t come in yet, LPD officer Brian Landis’ police report reads.
Zales staff then called over mall security, and as a security officer was walking her out, he heard her tell the employees they “better watch (themselves) as you’re walking out to your vehicles tonight,” according to the report.
Mall security staff told Landis when he arrived that they saw her leave in a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer with Minnesota license plates, Landis said in the report. Landis said he lost sight of the car, so he contacted officers Wilson and Schatzer.
Wilson was the first one to find the Chevrolet SUV at the girlfriend’s house, according to his and Schatzer’s reports. A Black man, Holmes, got out of the car after finishing parking it and walked over to Wilson when Wilson started talking to him, the report reads.
Wilson then turned on his body cam. Jonathan Dean, a public defender representing Holmes, noted that the footage shows both Wilson and Holmes failing to de-escalate the situation as both “became increasingly irate and simply talked past one another."
Wilson said in his report that he told Holmes to take his hands out of his pockets for Wilson’s safety.
Holmes was wearing pajama pants, Dean said wrote in a court document, which didn’t look in the body cam footage like they were sagging under the weight of a weapon. Dean said this meant Wilson couldn’t have actually been concerned for his safety.
Wilson asked to pat Holmes down, and his report said he explained to Holmes this was for his safety. Dean described it as a “lecture,” and said Holmes was “clearly dismissive” of Wilson and kept speaking over him.
By this point in the footage, Holmes and Wilson are apparently irritated with each other, Dean said.
When Wilson asked Holmes for his name, Holmes reportedly responded that what the officer was there for had nothing to do with him. Wilson said that Holmes was involved because he left with his girlfriend, who was accused of intimidation. According to court records, she was never charged in the incident.
“This, however, was not demonstrably a criminal act,” Dean said in court documents.
Then Wilson asked for Holmes’ name twice, and Holmes responded both times that this had nothing to do with him. Wilson asked for his ID, and Holmes said it was in the house, to which Wilson reportedly said, “Go get it.”
Wilson then asked for his name two more times, and Holmes said “Mike.” Wilson asked again and said that would be the last time asking.
The most discrepancy between Wilson’s report and Dean’s description of body cam footage comes with who starts the altercation between Holmes and Wilson.
“I observed Michael change his posture slightly, with a half-bladed stance, and turn to me angrily and tense,” Wilson’s report reads. “I then stepped forward to obtain control of his left wrist.”
Dean said Holmes had been standing at an angle during the whole conversation and the video doesn’t show Holmes displaying any obvious aggression.
“Throughout the entire pre-apprehension encounter, the video shows (Holmes) standing at a 45-degree angle to both officers Wilson and Schatzer,” Dean said in his description. “At about the 2:40 minute mark, officer Wilson says, ‘Fair enough’ and then lunges at (Holmes), grasping at him.”
Then, the two are “scrambling,” Wilson said in his report, but Dean said he never told Holmes he was being taken into custody.
Wilson said he felt something striking his chin but couldn’t tell if it was just his badge, and then their heads butted together. Wilson said he then reached for his bailout button belt, which releases his K-9 partner from the car. Holmes saw this and also reached, but Wilson said he couldn’t tell if “he was trying to reach for my weapon or further attempt to control my movements.”
Dean said Holmes was caught off balance and forced across the parking lot against the curb, where Wilson pushes him back against the ground and then releases Joeri, the K-9.
“You gonna shoot me, shoot me,” Holmes said when Wilson reached for the button on his belt, Wilson recounted in his report.
For 34 seconds, the dog had Holmes’ right arm in its mouth while Wilson took hold of his left and “repeatedly instructed (Holmes) to ‘stop resisting,’” according to both Dean’s and Wilson’s descriptions.
Then, Holmes’ girlfriend came out of the apartment. Wilson said he heard her scream and Schatzer had to go keep her back.
Once Schatzer came back and got control of Holmes’ arm, Wilson gave the K-9 the instruction to let go of Holmes’ arm, but its teeth were caught on Holmes’ shirt and had to be removed.
Wilson returned the K-9 to the car and went to talk to Holmes’ girlfriend while Schatzer took Holmes into custody – and to the hospital, where he got 11 stitches.
“Wilson does not state in his narrative, or in the (body cam footage), or in his testimony, that (Holmes) resembled the male seen by Landis,” Dean said. “Wilson’s narrative and the video do not show that (Holmes) was believed to resemble the male allegedly seen at the mall.”
Holmes was charged with the misdemeanors of resisting law enforcement and failing to identify as a sex offender, since he had been staying with his girlfriend but failed to register there.
The criminal case
Dean recounted the description of body cam footage in a motion submitted Aug. 31, 2020, to suppress all evidence and statements in this case. He argued the officers didn’t have probable cause to stop or arrest Holmes and he was using reasonable self-defense.
“At best, (Holmes) might have been the same male who drove (his girlfriend) away from the mall, although even Landis didn’t claim in his report that he saw a Black male driving,” Dean said. “Rather, he saw a Black male exit the vehicle and leave the scene, before the car was driven off.”
They didn’t tell Holmes what he was being stopped for, Dean said, which is one of the requirements when an Indiana police officer detains someone.
“The officer did not tell him what he was doing or why,” he said, “and did not utter the talismanic ‘stop resisting’ until his K-9 partner had already bitten down on (Holmes’) arm, who was on the ground and no longer showing any signs of resisting, if indeed he ever had.”
Deputy prosecuting attorney Samantha Aldridge responded to the motion saying that the officer did, in fact, have the right to detain Holmes because he was driving the same vehicle seen leaving the scene of the mall, he didn’t answer questions directly and he was “noticeably agitated with each investigatory question.”
Tippecanoe Superior Court judge Kristen McVey sided with Aldridge in her order on December 2020.
Dean filed a subpoena for Wilson’s use of force report on March 3, 2021, to which the city of Lafayette responded with a motion to quash that subpoena, citing the section of the Access to Public Records Act dealing with privileged information.
In a response to their response, Dean referenced where Wilson mentions the K-9 bite form in his report.
“Had he believed it was privileged or not part of the investigation, he would presumably not have mentioned it in his narrative,” Dean wrote.
Both Dean and deputy prosecutor Brandon Loera submitted their motions for what they wanted to be excluded from the jury trial on Sept. 13, 2021.
Loera asked that allegations of excessive force and any conversation of George Floyd and his death to be left out because they would “only serve to distract the jury from the facts of this case.”
Dean made a footnote in his motion filed Aug. 31, 2020, to suppress all evidence and statements questioning the future of the use of K-9s in misdemeanor cases.
“The use of the K-9 in such a de minimis case was rather striking,” he wrote. “Whether K-9s used in such fashion will continue to be considered less than deadly force, assuming such to be the case, in the current social climate is an open question.”
It’s not clear from court documents whether McVey granted the prosecution’s motions filed Sept. 13, and the jury trial started on Sept. 14.
On the second day of trial, Dean argued Holmes should be acquitted on the charge of failing to identify as a sex offender. Because Holmes isn’t an Indiana resident, wasn’t doing work in Indiana and wasn’t going to school in Indiana, he doesn’t need to register, Dean said. McVey denied that motion.
So he was still tried on that count. The jury found him not guilty, but guilty of resisting law enforcement.
The officers' histories
Dean learned in 2021 through local media reporting in October 2021 that Landis had prior disciplinary action taken against him.
Landis previously faced disciplinary action twice. The first was when he struck a mentally ill person in the emergency unit of a hospital on Nov. 2, 2020.
“(He) delivered several strikes to the subject’s head area, while subduing and securing the subject to the hospital bed,” the LPD disciplinary report reads.
The second came on July 18, 2021, when a citizen complained that they “had to take evasive action to avoid a collision” with Landis’ patrol car, according to LPD documents.
Even though the call he was responding to had already been marked as non-emergency, Landis was at one point driving at 62 miles per hour on a street with a speed limit of 25 miles per hour without turning on his lights or sirens. The report also said his “aggressive driving” forced one driver to pull over to the side of the road.
Landis was suspended for eight hours without pay for striking a mentally ill person and for 21 days for reckless driving.
Wilson got in trouble on Aug. 16, 2018, for his use of force, response to resistance, use of the K-9 unit and use of body cameras. During a traffic stop, Wilson didn’t turn on his body camera then because he didn’t follow the K-9 procedures.
“Officer Wilson’s deviation from training and procedure directly (led) to the K-9 biting a subject who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car,” the document reads.
He was suspended for 12 hours without pay.
Dean argued that the failure to disclose prior records of the cops concerning their disciplinary actions was a Brady violation, a rule that requires to turn over evidence that could help the defendant’s case, since Loera would have known about this but didn’t turn it over.
McVey denied the motion for a mistrial on Dec. 8, and Holmes was sentenced to four days in jail and 361 days of unsupervised probation on Feb. 7 of this year.
Dean saw this, as well as the disciplinary action Wilson faced in 2018, and motioned for a mistrial on Nov. 15, before Holmes was sentenced.
“The jury found Holmes guilty based largely on Wilson’s testimony at trial,” Dean wrote. “Generally, due diligence does not require the defense to inquire whether any or all officers involved in an investigation have been subject to disciplinary actions.”
The civil case
Holmes filed the federal lawsuit in the U.S. DistrictCourt for the Northern District of Indiana under attorney Jennifer Culotta a little more than a month later against Wilson, Schatzer, LPD and the city of Lafayette for violating his Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments.
Culotta claims in the lawsuit that Wilson’s unjustified release of Joeri and Schatzer not stepping in to de-escalate caused Holmes physical and emotional injuries that entitle him to compensation and special damage-related expenses.
“(They) violated Holmes’ Fourth and 14th Amendment rights to be free from unreasonable seizure through excessive force by law enforcement by their deliberate indifference to citizens’ rights during an investigatory stop,” the lawsuit reads, “especially to Holmes.”
She also said he suffered "irreparable" injuries from the encounter because of the officers' "excessive use of force and abuse of power."
"Wilson and Schatzer engaged int he conduct described by this complaint willfully, maliciously, callously, with deliberate indifference, objective unreasonableness, in bad faith and in reckless disregard of Holmes' federally protected constitutional rights."