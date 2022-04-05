West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis presented a proclamation Tuesday morning to officially make April Parkinson’s Awareness Month.
“It goes without saying that there are a lot of chronic illnesses that affect us, some when we are young and some when we age,” he said at the Board of Works and Public Safety meeting. “The important thing is that we always make sure that we as humans have good back up or can provide good back up.”
The proclamation passed unanimously.
Road Closures
The Board of Works approved the closure of Grant Street near Ralph & Bettye Bailey Hall from April. 11 through April. 18 for water line work for the Theta-Nu Kappa Delta Sorority construction project.
A closure for Vine Street was also approved for April. 18 to April. 25. This is also part of the water line work for the Theta-Nu Kappa Delta project.