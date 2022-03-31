Indiana has extended the filing deadline for the 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid to April 18, according to a press release by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Thursday morning.
The change was made because the state’s original deadline on April 15 is a state holiday and state offices will be closed, the press release said.
Financial aid funding will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis following the April 18 extension, the press release reads. Students and families can submit the form at FAFSA.gov as soon as possible to ensure maximum financial aid consideration.
“Filing the FAFSA remains the number one way for students to take advantage of the available federal, state and even some merit-based scholarships,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in the press release. “The Commission and our college and community partners will be available in the weeks leading up to the April 18 deadline, helping students and families file the FAFSA and access financial aid.”
The Commission, in partnership with INvestEd, is hosting two upcoming Facebook Live events to inform Hoosier families about the FAFSA and answer frequently asked questions live.