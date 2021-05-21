Philippe Etienne, the French ambassador to the United States, visited the Ouiatenon Preserve in West Lafayette Friday afternoon to take in the sights of the historical landmark and discuss the lingering French culture in the area.
In his remarks, Etienne, who was named ambassador to the U.S. in September 2019 after serving as ambassador to Germany from 2014-2017, said France and the U.S. are longstanding allies whose association goes back more than 240 years. "It is no coincidence that a Frenchman would feel at home in Lafayette and West Lafayette," Etienne said, given the history of the French here.
Etienne said the site of Fort Ouiatenon -- as the first fortified French settlement in Indiana -- has a rich connection to the local history of the economy and landscape of both the French American and Native American communities that should continue to be researched and maintained.
The ambassador was invited to look inside the Fort Ouiatenon blockhouse, a re-creation of the frontier trading post that was settled on the Wabash River in 1717. Given its faithfully re-created low ceilings, the 6-foot-tall ambassador had to duck to enter.
After his remarks, the ambassador met with a delegation from the Miami Nation of Indiana, descendants of the Native Americans who lived on the land surrounding the fort, who were allies and trade partners with French trappers and traders. Etienne showed an interest in the Miami language and said he wished to learn it.
The ambassador and his cadre were invited to tour the original site of the fort, which is now a tract of open plain brimming with tall grass and poison oak. Before they drove down to the field in Tippecanoe County sheriff's off-road vehicles, they watched as several French & Indian War re-enactors fired a musket volley into the sky.
Despite his reverence for the culture and history of his country that remains in Lafayette, Etienne maintained a politician's temperament.
"It is not for me to change the course of history," Etienne said to the group of about 50 local officials, media and members of historical groups. "You are American, you don't speak French anymore."