Two people were charged with armed robbery on Thursday for a crime that took place back in May 2019, after one person came forward to police and DNA evidence analysis was completed earlier this year.
Indianapolis resident James Robinson, 25, and Carmel resident Samantha Unland, 23, were charged with felonies after stealing a man's wallet and phone, according to court documents.
Purdue police officers responded to an emergency call around 4 a.m. on May 31, 2019, after a victim was allegedly robbed after an arranged meeting with Unland near Cherry Lane and McCormick Road.
The victim met with three people, including Robinson and Unland, as they approached him while he was sitting in his car, per the affidavit.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an unknown man with Unland and Robinson allegedly produced a handgun and demanded the victim give over his wallet and iPhone.
Purdue University Police Department Detective John Goetz was able to identify Robinson after learning of an attempt to use the victim's stolen debit card at a convenience store in Indianapolis on the same day of the robbery.
Goetz spoke to Unland after she came forward on Jan. 31 2020, indicating she had been the one communicating via text messages with the victim, and had originally agreed to meet him.
She further stated that herself, Robinson and another unknown male, took the wallet and phone from the victim. Unland stated it was the unknown male who produced the handgun and threatened the victim.
Officers collected DNA evidence from the scene of the robbery and later Unland, according to the affidavit, which was analyzed by the Indiana State Police.
On May 12, 2020, ISP's analysis was completed, and the analysis found that both Unland and Robinson were contributors to DNA evidence found at the scene.
Both Robinson and Unland have $1 million bonds, per court documents.