Skaters from all over the Greater Lafayette area will coalesce at the Crosser Sports Complex on Sunday to compete in a tournament.
Hosted by Lafayette local Gregory Simpson and the Lafayette parks department, the event will feature raffles, live music, food and a skateboarding competition with a $500 prize.
The event is the second of its kind this summer. In July, Simpson held a similar event as a way to show the city government that locals want and need a skate park in Lafayette.
"We got like 300 petition signatures just from that first event," Simpson said Friday. "It's just a chance for skaters to come and show they're here."
Simpson hopes to gain enough signatures on his petition, which currently has over 1900 signatures as of Friday, to persuade the city council to approve plans for a new skate park.
Sunday's event, on top of being a friendly competition, will be the second such "call out" for skaters in the Greater Lafayette area, Simpson said.
The competition will go from 1 to 5 p.m.