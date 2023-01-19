As the clock ticked into the second half of the Michigan State game, the Boilermakers were stalling on offense.
The Boilers held a lead early, but now, for the first time, they found themselves trailing by 3 points. Desperate for a spark, they sought someone who could score.
Purdue passed the ball to Zach Edey in the paint, an all-too-familiar play for the Boilermakers. But this time, Michigan State’s AJ Hoggard abandoned his man, Ethan Morton, to double the Boilers’ 7-4 junior center.
Edey was forced to pass the ball and kicked out to a wide-open Morton, who stepped back and shot the ball as Hoggard closed out on him. But it clanked just in front of the rim, right back into the hands of the Spartans.
Two minutes later, Purdue found itself in the same exact situation. Morton’s defender pulled away to double Edey in the post, leaving the junior forward wide-open behind the arc. But this time, when Edey passed it out to Morton, not a single Michigan State defender ran to cover him.
He fired off a shot — yet another miss.
Morton this year has only 12 successful 3-point attempts out of 55, 23.5%, a team-low percentage. This has sparked fury among a section of fans.
In the game against Ohio State, Morton struggled, shooting 2-7 beyond the arc, prompting fans to take to social media and create memes that were less than complimentary.
Morton’s Twitter account liked some of these memes following the game. Examples of posts he interacted with after the game included digs at his shooting struggles and ability to defend Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh — interspersed between the Steelers fan’s appreciation of Kenny Pickett highlights.
matt painter with ethan morton pic.twitter.com/H5W0aRf7k3— indiana paincers (@IndianaPaincers) January 6, 2023
Putting Ethan Morton on Brice Sensabaugh is disrespectful to the game of basketball— BaruhBets (@BaruhBets) January 6, 2023
Me watching Ethan Morton miss another wide open 3 pointer pic.twitter.com/uOdTzEvge5— artgon (@Himynameisart) January 6, 2023
“They gave me a lot of open shots, which is a choice some teams are probably going to make going forward,” Morton said about the Ohio State game.
After shooting 3-8 from the field against Ohio State, Morton refused to take the few open shots he was given against Penn State. Since then, Nebraska and MSU dared him to shoot, leaving him wide-open at times. He only shot 1-11 from the field in those two games.
Morton’s confidence this season seemed to only have deteriorated further, as evidenced by his shooting, despite being a central part of the team’s defense.
“I have been more conscious of it this year,” Morton said about his confidence. “But that’s a piece for me just to continue to try to be solid and play through my defense.”
Head coach Matt Painter has been outspoken about Morton’s defensive role on the team this year, pairing him against the opposing team’s best scorer in nearly every game.
Painter, when asked about the importance of Morton and his role on the team defensively said: “He’s got good size,” Painter said, “so he can guard a lot of different people.”
Morton guarded Sensabaugh, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, Nebraska’s Sam Griesel, and each of those players lead their team in possessions utilized outside of their center position. He’s been Purdue’s Swiss Army knife of shutting down nearly any type of scorer.
It’s hard to see defense show up in the box score, but his presence is clear in advanced metrics. He leads the team in defensive box plus/minus, a metric to track points added on the defensive end over an average of 100 possessions.
Yet, having such a challenging role may be the reason his confidence is hurting.
Guarding the best scorers means he is going to get beat many times, and with that sometimes comes a hit to the confidence.
“It’s something I have struggled with,” Morton said. “When (your opponent) hits tough shots you hang your head, but you have to live with it.
It was clear against Michigan State that Morton was having issues with his confidence that seemed to compound with each missed shot. Morton made seven field goal attempts and three from deep that night, hitting none.
“Every player has different problems that they work through as they play throughout their career, and confidence will always be one for me.”
This eventually led to Morton getting benched in the final minutes of the game. Painter chose to sub Morton in for key defensive possessions but would sub him out for junior Brandon Newman in offensive possessions.
It seemed the missed shots were too much of a liability for Morton to stay on the court just for defense. If Morton can’t hit shots then his defender will be used to successfully double Edey in the paint, as we saw against Michigan State.
“Hopefully, the offensive stuff will come,” Morton said. “I just gotta trust the player that I know I can be and do whatever this team needs.”
Painter has told the team in the locker room that “We’re not a champion yet.”
Every team is working through obstacles of its own. Morton’s defensive capabilities are key to this team’s success, yet held back with his shooting, Morton is currently an offensive liability on the court.
Unlocking Ethan Morton may just be the obstacle that decides the fate of Purdue.