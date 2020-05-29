Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush addressed the concerns of voters who have not yet received a mail-in ballot they requested.
Roush said in a press conference today that voters who have not received a ballot or worry their ballot will not be mailed in time can still vote at any of the voting locations as long as they follow the correct procedures.
If a voter needs to cast a ballot in person instead, they may sign an affidavit stating they never received a ballot and vote in person. If they choose to do this and receive a ballot later in the mail, they must return it marked "I voted in person" without marking the ballot or security envelope in any way.
Roush recommended that voters bring their ballots and drop them off at any open voting center. They can also drop them off in the drop box at the county center any time it is open.
"Now, if you have the ballot and you're dropping it off, we do have to receive it in our office by noon on Election Day on Tuesday, June 2," she said.
This update comes after almost 3,000 people applied to vote in the three days before the deadline. Roush noted that this is a record number of applications for the county.
"The applications were supposed to be in our office by 11:59 (p.m.) on the 21st," she said. "It doesn't matter when it was put in the mail."
Applications that arrived after that deadline were rejected. Roush said "a couple hundred" were probably rejected.
Other reasons some applications may have been rejected include the voter not signing the application or not indicating a party affiliation.
With the limited number of scanners they have for the mail-in ballots, it may take an extra day to receive election results, Roush said.
If people still choose to come to the courthouse to watch for results, officials just ask they maintain social distancing.
"I think we've received nearly 5,000 mail-in ballots by now," Roush said. "We've probably had near 2,000 that have voted in person."
Despite the unprecedented changes to the voting process for this election, November's election is still set up to allow only mail-in ballots for "valid reasons," Roush said. But that that decision will ultimately come from the secretary of state.
"We really appreciate the public support and understanding as we face this challenge together, Roush said, "and ensure that all lawfully entitled voters are able to exercise their right and privilege to vote."