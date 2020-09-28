After the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, The Exponent reached out to West Lafayette City Court Judge Lori Stein Sabol to discuss Ginsburg’s life and legacy. Sabol is a West Lafayette native. She graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Arts in 1979 and a Juris Doctor in 1982. She has been practicing law since 1982 and has held the position of city judge since 2000. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
What was your reaction to RBG’s death?
Sadness, and feeling a loss of a tremendous icon both in the judicial world and in general. I wasn’t shocked since she has been fighting cancer for years, but I didn’t know it would take this bad of a turn, and it was still very upsetting. It was more than just sadness; it felt like the end of an era.
What are the things people in the legal world can learn from RBG’s story?
The ability to speak your mind and voice your opinion, even if it’s not the majority opinion. There are the general freedoms that all of us should be able to expect but don’t always get, and she is the constant reminder that these are out there and they’re worth fighting for.
Would you say that the reason why RBG is so inspirational is partly because of her willingness to fight for liberal causes? And if Amy Barrett succeeds her, she, albeit being an excellent female jurist, would be less inspirational?
Well, you’re not going to find a replacement for RBG, but being able to have someone back on the court who is open-minded is what I would like to see more than anything; someone who is not necessarily too conservative or too liberal, but who will listen to the situation and rule according to the laws based on equal justice and equal treatment. I don’t see a replacement for RBG per se, and there aren’t a lot of people who want to be just like her anyway, but I’m hoping that there will be a good balance (on the Supreme Court). The most important thing is that there are many different voices that can be heard, and it’s not just one thought pattern or one set of ideals and directions that people make decisions on.
What are the things you might want to say to Purdue students who plan to pursue a legal career?
It’s a good field. The variety of options that are available in the legal field ranges from anything related to law enforcement all the way to the highest court. It’s also a helping profession where everyone who gets into it and is good at it has a desire to do something for the people. The fairness element is crucial; you just have to be really open-minded, especially in the judicial world. So if you’re clouding your judgment with preconceived notions and not willing to open up and learn about other ways, then it’s not a profession that should be considered.
What are the impacts of RBG’s death?
She certainly brought a different viewpoint to the court. She emphasizes equality and fights for the underdog and issues that were controversial, and she does it in a non-offensive way. She was a collaborator. Even though she did a lot of decisions that were against the majority, there isn’t a great amount of offense in what she was saying. I think that’s why people of all levels continue to respect her, to believe in her, and to believe in the system. She carried that out throughout her career.
How does the story of RBG inspire you? Do you think her stories have shaped your career choice?
It was exciting from the moment she came into the limelight. I had just started law school when she went on to the appellate court. Later of course she got appointed to the Supreme Court. Her being a woman, Jewish and a little more liberal than most of the Supreme Court justices, all of these factors in my mind were an emphasis of a balance that the Supreme Court needed, and that she would make a tremendous asset, which she showed over the years that she was. Women in higher positions were still unusual at the time, and when she went (to the Supreme Court) the tides were starting to turn. When I first started practicing, I did experience some of the discrimination against being a young woman, and I looked up to her. It didn’t necessarily change anything, but I felt fortunate that we had someone like that in our Supreme Court who can provide leadership and the ability for others to look at her and say ‘Yes, I can do this.’